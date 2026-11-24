Youth Science Ages 6+: Winter Bug Workshop
Youth Science Ages 6+: Winter Bug Workshop
Join Pollinator Project Rogue Valley for a free art and craft workshop all about Overwintering Pollinators! Investigate the life cycles and adaptations of these important little creatures from hibernation to migration, with a holiday twist! Learn about aquatic bumble bee queens, the “soupification” of moths, sap and syrup-obsessed butterflies, and more!
Instructor Bio: Ethan Robison has been teaching students in the Rouge Valley (and beyond) since joining Pollinator Project Rogue Valley in 2022. A lifelong bug fan, Ethan enjoys sharing the wonders of the natural world with anyone and everyone.
Jacksonville Community Center
$5
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Wed, 9 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Jacksonville Community Center
5417022585
info@jacksonvillecommunitycenter.org
Artist Group Info
Julie Raefield Executive Director
jraefield@jacksonvillecommunitycenter.org
Jacksonville Community Center
160 E Main StJacksonville, Oregon 97530
5417022585
info@jacksonvillecommunitycenter.org