WORD UP an evening of new poems from Ashland actors Eve Smyth and Barret O’Brien
WORD UP an evening of new poems from Ashland actors Eve Smyth and Barret O’Brien
Tuesday December 8th 7:00 to 8:00 pm
Eve (The Hamazons, co-director Ashland Children’s Theatre) and Barret (the Duplass Brothers TV series The Long Long Night) present a delightful evening celebrating the wonder of the written word.
Bloomsbury Books
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 8 Dec 2026
Bloomsbury Books
290 E. Main StreetAshland, Oregon 97520
(541)488-0029
bloomsburyashland@gmail.com