Join Jacksonville artist Heidi Elliott to learn basic watercolor techniques that yield five or more lovely Christmas cards with envelopes. Take home your work to enjoy or send off to friends. $20 includes all supplies and use of equipment.

Instructor Bio: Heidi Elliott is a free-lance mixed-media artist who has taught Paint & Lunch style classes for years and encourages everyone to find a creative path. She served as Jacksonville Garden Club’s First Vice President for three years. Heidi is a Certified Morning Altars Teacher and Practitioner. She loves life here in Jacksonville and is happy to call it home.

