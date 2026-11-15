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Veterans Art Show, Sponsored by Southern Oregon Peace Vets

Veterans Art Show, Sponsored by Southern Oregon Peace Vets

Southern Oregon Peace Veterans invited interested veterans to enter SOPV's First Annual Veterans Art Show and 18 Rogue Valley veteran artists agreed to show their work during Ashland's First Friday Art Walk on December 4, 2026. Their works include paintings, photography, sculpture, collage & mixed media, and more. Their art will remain on display at KS Wild throughout December. The public is welcome to drop by the KS Wild office during regular business hours.

Klamath-Siskiyou Wildlands Center
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Southern Oregon Peace Veterans
(458) 226-6970
hallmark3843@gmail.com
www.sopeacevets.org
Klamath-Siskiyou Wildlands Center
562 A St
Ashland, Oregon 97520
allee@kswild.org
kswild.org