Trinity Holiday Bazaar

Trinity Episcopal Church’s Sewing Women at Trinity (SWAT) will hold their annual bazaar on November 21st, 9 am -1 pm in the Trinity Parish Hall, selling quilts, table runners, purses, and other creations of their talented team. Payments will be accepted by cash, check, or charge. The proceeds of the bazaar are used to purchase materials for the quilts and for other charitable projects in the church and community.

SWAT is the oldest among the social ministries at Trinity, having been founded more than fifty years ago. Currently twelve women form the core of the group. Its stated mission is to “Keep people warm”. Each year they assemble about 75 quilts. Many of these are donated to other non-profits who service the poor and needy in the Rogue Valley. Among the recipients of these quilts is Habitat for Humanity Rogue Valley; SWAT provides a quilt for each member of all families as they move into their newly built homes.

The ladies of SWAT invite you to come and join them to sew on Tuesday mornings from 8:30 am to 11 am in the Trinity Parish Hall.

For more information, please see https://www.trinitychurchashland.org, contact office@trinitychurchashland.org or call 541-201-3418

Street parking available.