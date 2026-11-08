The Nutcracker: Symphony of Lights – Grand Kyiv Ballet

Ukraine's Grand Kyiv Ballet brings a magical new vision of Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker to the Holly Theatre in Medford. Clara's Christmas Eve adventure is told through world-class classical ballet, bold lighting design and illuminated costumes created in Ukraine, with light woven into the choreography so each scene feels like a living winter fairytale. Founded in 2014 by Oleksandr Stoianov, former premier dancer of the National Opera of Ukraine, the company has toured the USA, Canada, Europe and Scandinavia. A perfect holiday outing for the whole family.