Share in a North State tradition as Redding City Ballet brings you its 28th Nutcracker production! This family-friendly performance features Tchaikovsky’s unforgettable music, stunning hand-crafted costumes, and the only all-local Nutcracker cast in the North State. Join Clara and the Nutcracker Prince on a journey through sparking snowflakes to the land of dancing sweets. From the beautiful Sugar Plum Fairy to the intriguing Herr Drosselmeyer, Redding City Ballet is sure to delight you this holiday season.

Redding City Ballet is Redding’s premiere not-for-profit dance company dedicated to bringing high quality performances to our community and increasing access to the arts through instruction and education. All revenue from donations and sales are invested in expanding access to dance education and performance in our community.