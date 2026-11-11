The North State Symphony: Carmen Reimagined

Tango, drama and a little danger — this program brings a fresh edge to the symphony experience. Internationally acclaimed accordionist Hanzhi Wang joins the orchestra for Piazzolla’s Aconcagua Concerto, a work full of intensity and flair. The concert closes with Shchedrin’s Carmen Suite, a bold reimagining of Bizet’s famous opera that turns its familiar melodies into something leaner, sharper, and impossible to ignore.

Behind the Curtain: Pre-Concert Talk @6:30 p.m.

Free to All Ticket Holders

Join us one hour before the performance for a behind-the-music talk with Maestro Scott Seaton, guest artists and symphony musicians. Hear the stories behind the program, what to listen for, and insights that bring the performance to life.

PROGRAM

Astor PIAZZOLLA (Arr. Kazik) Libertango

Astor PIAZZOLLA Aconcagua Concerto for bandoneon, orchestra and percussion

Rodion SHCHEDRIN Carmen Suite (after George Bizet)

GUEST PERFORMER

Hanzhi Wang, accordion