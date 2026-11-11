© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a listener-supported service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The North State Symphony: Carmen Reimagined

The North State Symphony: Carmen Reimagined

Tango, drama and a little danger — this program brings a fresh edge to the symphony experience. Internationally acclaimed accordionist Hanzhi Wang joins the orchestra for Piazzolla’s Aconcagua Concerto, a work full of intensity and flair. The concert closes with Shchedrin’s Carmen Suite, a bold reimagining of Bizet’s famous opera that turns its familiar melodies into something leaner, sharper, and impossible to ignore.

Behind the Curtain: Pre-Concert Talk @6:30 p.m.
Free to All Ticket Holders

Join us one hour before the performance for a behind-the-music talk with Maestro Scott Seaton, guest artists and symphony musicians. Hear the stories behind the program, what to listen for, and insights that bring the performance to life.

PROGRAM
Astor PIAZZOLLA (Arr. Kazik) Libertango
Astor PIAZZOLLA Aconcagua Concerto for bandoneon, orchestra and percussion
Rodion SHCHEDRIN Carmen Suite (after George Bizet)

GUEST PERFORMER
Hanzhi Wang, accordion

Cascade Theatre
$30.50-$64.50
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

North State Symphony
530-898-5917
symphony@csuchico.edu
https://northstatesymphony.org/

Artist Group Info

North State Symphony
symphony@csuchico.edu
https://northstatesymphony.org/
Cascade Theatre
1733 Market St.
Redding, California 96001
530-243-8877
boxoffice@cascadetheatre.org
https://cascadetheatre.org/