The Kabbalah of Inner Peace with Rabbi Dr. Laibl Wolf
The Kabbalah of Inner Peace with Rabbi Dr. Laibl Wolf
Rabbi Dr. Laibl Wolf, author of Practical Kabbalah and founder and dean of Spiritgrow in Melbourne, Australia, visits Ashland for “The Kabbalah of Inner Peace: Eliminating Stress & Anxiety in a Troubled World.” The evening includes an interactive workshop, guided meditation, and Q&A, bringing together Kabbalistic wisdom, mindfulness, and insights from psychology. Open to everyone; no prior knowledge of Kabbalah is needed. Monday, November 30, 2026, at Grizzly Peak Winery, 1600 E. Nevada Street, Ashland. Doors open at 6:00 p.m.; program begins at 6:30 p.m. Admission: $18 advance / $25 at the door. Presented by Chabad Jewish Center of Southern Oregon. Register at https://www.chabadofashland.org/speaker.
Grizzly Peak Winery
$18 advance / $25 at the door
06:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Mon, 30 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Chabad Jewish Center of Southern Oregon
541-482-2778
Grizzly Peak Winery
1600 E Nevada StAshland, Oregon 97520
541-482-5700
grizzlypeakwines@gmail.com