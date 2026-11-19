Friday, January 22, 2927 | 7pm

Step back into the ultimate decade of alternative anthems, acoustic classics, and chart-topping hits—all bathed in the warm, flicker of soft candlelight.

It's a memorable night of live music featuring The Brothers Reed and Adam Gabriel. Together, they’re taking the stage to strip down and reimagine the defining soundtrack of the 1990s.

Set against the intimate, atmospheric glow of hundreds of lit candles, this special evening invites you to relax, reminisce, and indulge in pure nostalgia. From soulful acoustic renditions to high-energy throwbacks, experience the music that shaped a generation like you’ve never heard it before.