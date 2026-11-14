© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a listener-supported service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Brothers Reed

The Brothers Reed

Friday, December 11, 2026 | 8pm

The Brothers Reed craft harmony-driven Americana rooted in brotherhood, storytelling, and years of shared musical history. Brothers Aaron and Philip Reed blend roots rock, folk, and soul into songs that feel honest, worn-in, and emotionally resonant.

Their music moves easily between intimate, reflective moments and driving, full-band energy, anchored by tight harmonies and a deep musical connection that can only come from growing up and creating together. Whether stripped down or electrified, their songs carry a sense of warmth, grit, and authenticity.

With multiple albums and a devoted following, The Brothers Reed bring a live show that’s dynamic and engaging — equal parts front-porch intimacy and road-tested fire.

The Dip
$15-$20
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 11 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

The Brothers Reed
https://www.thebrothersreed.com/
The Dip
1730 California Street
Redding, California 96002
(530) 605-0827
thedipredding@gmail.com
https://www.thedipredding.com/