The Art of Mushroom Identification

Discover the fascinating world of fungi in this immersive, hands-on mushroom identification workshop in the forests of Mount Shasta. Learn essential identification techniques of various species, including edible and toxic species. Explore mushroom anatomy, create spore prints, observe chemical reactions, and uncover the ecological relationships that connect fungi to the forest.

Join Jayme Castro, founder of Shasta Forage and the Mount Shasta Mycological Society, for an immersive experience drawing on more than two decades of exploring, studying, and identifying wild mushrooms throughout Northern California.

Learn the techniques mycologists use to identify wild mushrooms, explore their distinguishing characteristics, and discover fascinating edible, toxic, and rare species found in our region.

Collect and examine wild mushroom specimens, explore spore prints, and discover how chemical reactions, bruising, and UV fluorescence can reveal important identification clues. Practice using field guides and other identification tools.

Discover the ecological relationships between fungi, trees, and their environment, and learn how habitat and seasonal conditions provide valuable clues to mushroom identification.

Itinerary

10:00 AM | Meet & Caravan

Meet at our designated gathering location in Mount Shasta or McCloud (meet-up location will be sent out 48 hours prior to the date) before caravanning to our selected mushroom habitat.

10:30 AM | Introduction to Mushroom Identification

Get acquainted with essential mushroom anatomy, identification tools, and proper specimen collection techniques using fresh mushroom specimens.

11:00AM | Guided Mushroom Exploration

Explore the forest in search of seasonal fungi while learning about their ecological relationships, identifying characteristics, and habitats.

12:30 PM | Hands-On Identification Workshop

Gather around our field workstation to examine collected specimens, explore morphological characteristics, prepare spore prints, and practice using identification techniques.

1:30PM | Final Discoveries

Review interesting or rare specimens and discuss the day's findings.

2:00PM | Workshop Concludes

The itinerary is approximate and may be adjusted based on forest conditions, mushroom diversity, and the interest of the group.