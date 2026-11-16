The Art Galaxy Show & Sale
The Art Galaxy Show & Sale
Ashland Supportive Housing presents:
"The Art Galaxy Show & Sale"
benefitting adults with disabilities
This gallery show features six artists from “The Artist Rising Talent Class,” taught by Kaya Hagen on various mediums. Artists will give a talk about their work, with all proceeds from art sales solely benefitting the artists - please cash or checks only to ensure that it goes directly to the artist. Refreshments provided. Let's
give these artists a warm welcome debut.
First Friday, December 4th
from 2:00-4:00pm
The Grove, 1195 E Main St #2271, Ashland, OR
This show will be up for a week to view after this event.
Questions? Call (541) 488-2870 or email: admin@ashlandash.org
Ashland Supportive Housing and Community Outreach (ASH) is a local housing nonprofit whose mission is to support persons with disabilities to live rich, fulfilling and productive lives with dignity and respect. For more information, please visit:
Website: ashlandash.org
Phone: (541) 488-2870
Email: admin@ashlandash.org