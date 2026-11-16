Ashland Supportive Housing presents:

"The Art Galaxy Show & Sale"

benefitting adults with disabilities

This gallery show features six artists from “The Artist Rising Talent Class,” taught by Kaya Hagen on various mediums. Artists will give a talk about their work, with all proceeds from art sales solely benefitting the artists - please cash or checks only to ensure that it goes directly to the artist. Refreshments provided. Let's

give these artists a warm welcome debut.

First Friday, December 4th

from 2:00-4:00pm

The Grove, 1195 E Main St #2271, Ashland, OR

This show will be up for a week to view after this event.

Questions? Call (541) 488-2870 or email: admin@ashlandash.org

Ashland Supportive Housing and Community Outreach (ASH) is a local housing nonprofit whose mission is to support persons with disabilities to live rich, fulfilling and productive lives with dignity and respect. For more information, please visit:

Website: ashlandash.org

Phone: (541) 488-2870

Email: admin@ashlandash.org