Suck It Up, Buttercup: Trust and Betrayal – Healthcare in America

Suck It Up Buttercup: Trust & Betrayal – Healthcare in America is a thought-provoking

documentary exploring the growing challenges facing our healthcare system, including the

erosion of trust between patients, physicians, and healthcare institutions. Through personal

stories and perspectives from healthcare professionals, the film examines how financial

pressures, corporate influence, and systemic changes are affecting patient care and the practice

of medicine. More than just a film about healthcare, it is an invitation for the entire community to

become informed, ask questions, and engage in meaningful conversations about the future of

healthcare in America. A community discussion and Q&A will follow the screening.