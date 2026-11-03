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Suck It Up, Buttercup: Trust and Betrayal – Healthcare in America

Suck It Up, Buttercup: Trust and Betrayal – Healthcare in America

Suck It Up Buttercup: Trust & Betrayal – Healthcare in America is a thought-provoking
documentary exploring the growing challenges facing our healthcare system, including the
erosion of trust between patients, physicians, and healthcare institutions. Through personal
stories and perspectives from healthcare professionals, the film examines how financial
pressures, corporate influence, and systemic changes are affecting patient care and the practice
of medicine. More than just a film about healthcare, it is an invitation for the entire community to
become informed, ask questions, and engage in meaningful conversations about the future of
healthcare in America. A community discussion and Q&A will follow the screening.

Code 4 Taphouse
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 16 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Southern Oregon Medical Society
soms@soappinfo.com
https://soappinfo.com/southern-oregon-medical-society/
Code 4 Taphouse
515 Rogue River Hwy
Grants Pass, Oregon 97527
soms@soappinfo.com
https://code4taphouse.com/