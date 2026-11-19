Saturday, December 12, 2026 | 7:30pm

Southern Oregon Festivus: A Party for the Rest of Us! takes place on December 12th at Paschal Winery’s new event space in Talent. The festivities feature five bands, including The Brothers Reed, Danielle Kelly Soul Project, Alice Di Micele & Force of Nature, Seth Charles Band, and The John Dough Boys. There will also be live stand-up comedy, the traditional airing of grievances, feats of strength, a festive sweater competition, fire pits and s’mores.

Tickets and information at Paschal Winery dot com.