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Southern Oregon Concert Band Presents: Sweet Land of Liberty

Southern Oregon Concert Band Presents: Sweet Land of Liberty

You are invited to a patriotic concert that celebrates the 250th Anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence and honors our country’s soldiers through music. Celebrating the USA includes America the Beautiful arr. by Carmon Dargon, American Riversongs by Peirre La Plante, Heritage of Freedom by James Curnow, a Patriotic Sing-A-Long. To remember and honor our Veterans we’ve included Armed Forces Salute, The Navey Hymn “Eternal Father Strong to Save”, John Williams’ Hymn to the Fallen and of course a John Philip Sousa's March, Semper Fidelis.

Steadman Auditorium at Oakdale Middle School
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 11 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Southern Oregon Concert Band
541-324-0404
socbprez@jeffnet.org
https://www.socband.org/

Artist Group Info

Diane Karen Barnes
dkbarnes@jeffnet.org
Steadman Auditorium at Oakdale Middle School
815 S. Oakdale Ave
Medford, Oregon 97501