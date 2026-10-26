Southern Oregon Concert Band Presents: Sweet Land of Liberty

You are invited to a patriotic concert that celebrates the 250th Anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence and honors our country’s soldiers through music. Celebrating the USA includes America the Beautiful arr. by Carmon Dargon, American Riversongs by Peirre La Plante, Heritage of Freedom by James Curnow, a Patriotic Sing-A-Long. To remember and honor our Veterans we’ve included Armed Forces Salute, The Navey Hymn “Eternal Father Strong to Save”, John Williams’ Hymn to the Fallen and of course a John Philip Sousa's March, Semper Fidelis.