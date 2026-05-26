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Sound Healing and Relaxation

Sound Healing and Relaxation

Experience a transformative sound session featuring an array of soothing elements like gongs, singing bowls, chimes, drums, and tuning forks. Immerse yourself in relaxation as these harmonious vibrations naturally align you to your optimum frequency. Sound healing uses vibration and frequency to help calm the nervous system, reduce stress, and bring the body into a more balanced state. These sound waves can support relaxation, trauma release, and the body’s natural ability to heal mentally, physically, spiritually, and emotionally.

Kelly Rose Wellness has been in love with sound healing for over 10+ years and is passionate about sharing it with the world. She is dedicated to fostering a secure haven for profound relaxation and healing. Her mission involves harnessing the power of sound vibrations to facilitate the body's innate quest for harmony across physical, spiritual, mental, and emotional realms. Some of the potential outcomes include pain relief, lowered blood pressure, improved sleep, and more.

Medford Library
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Fri, 29 Jan 2027

Event Supported By

Jackson County Library Services
5417746561
jcls.a.s.confirmation@gmail.com
https://jcls.org/home
Medford Library
205 S. Central Ave
Medford, Oregon 97504
541-774-8690
information@jcls.org
https://jcls.libcal.com/event/12304913