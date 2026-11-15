SOU Chamber Choir presents If Music Be

"Where words fail, music speaks." — Hans Christian Andersen

In observance of the day music (almost) died at SOU, the Chamber Choir will present a musical love letter to music! Join us for an evening of exquisite choral music in celebration of music spanning many genres, centuries, and continents, featuring works by Hans Leo Hassler, Franz Schubert, Dan Forrest, Pärt Uusberg, Eric Whitacre, Alice Parker, Jeffrey Ames, Orlando de Lassus, James Mulholland, Dan Davison, David Dickau, and Chris Maunu.

This event is FREE and open to the public. Parking is available as well as a livestream option for those unable to attend in person.

This event is FREE and open to the public. With livestream option included for those unable to attend in person.

Link to be added.