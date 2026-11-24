Saturday, December 12th at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, December 13th at 3:00 p.m.

Siskiyou Singers, a 60-voice choir under the direction of Mark Reppert, will present its winter concert, “To Drive the Cold Winter Away,” at the Southern Oregon University Music Recital Hall on Saturday, December 12, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, December 13, at 3:00 p.m.

The winter solstice inspires the concert’s programming, which explores seasonal traditions of a range of different cultures. The contemplative, mystical mood of the first half of the concert will give way to pure celebration in the second half. The choir is honored to dedicate the winter concert to the memory of its beloved long-time member and past President, the late Sally Peterson.

Musicologist Ed Wight gives a free talk about the music one hour before each concert.