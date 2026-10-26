Seed to Supper Instructor Training
Seed to Supper Instructor Training
Seed to Supper is a series of classes to teach our communities basic veggie gardening skills on a budget. Any gardener can teach this course whether you are a Master Gardener, work with an organization focused on food, or a home gardener interested in sharing knowledge. In this training come and...
learn how Seed to Supper classes boost local food security and independence
learn how to become a Seed to Supper instructor
get familiar with the ready to use curriculum
meet other individuals and organizations to partner with
Southern Oregon Research and Extension Center
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 1 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Jackson County Master Gardeners
5417767371
grace.florjancic@oregonstate.edu
Southern Oregon Research and Extension Center
569 Hanley Rd.Central Point, Oregon 97502