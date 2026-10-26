Seed to Supper Instructor Training

Seed to Supper is a series of classes to teach our communities basic veggie gardening skills on a budget. Any gardener can teach this course whether you are a Master Gardener, work with an organization focused on food, or a home gardener interested in sharing knowledge. In this training come and...

learn how Seed to Supper classes boost local food security and independence

learn how to become a Seed to Supper instructor

get familiar with the ready to use curriculum

meet other individuals and organizations to partner with