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Seed to Supper Instructor Training

Seed to Supper Instructor Training

Seed to Supper is a series of classes to teach our communities basic veggie gardening skills on a budget. Any gardener can teach this course whether you are a Master Gardener, work with an organization focused on food, or a home gardener interested in sharing knowledge. In this training come and...

learn how Seed to Supper classes boost local food security and independence
learn how to become a Seed to Supper instructor
get familiar with the ready to use curriculum
meet other individuals and organizations to partner with

Southern Oregon Research and Extension Center
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 1 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Jackson County Master Gardeners
5417767371
grace.florjancic@oregonstate.edu
https://extension.oregonstate.edu/mg/jackson
Southern Oregon Research and Extension Center
569 Hanley Rd.
Central Point, Oregon 97502
https://extension.oregonstate.edu/sorec