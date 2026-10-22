Scattered by Elizabeth Whittemore, Founder of Humboldt Creative Collective of Eureka: Get ready for a whirlwind 55-minute ride through the ups, downs, and downright hilarious chaos of being an artist today! SCATTERED is a high-energy mashup of dancing, singing, comedy, and more! Dive into why artists create—often fueled by a little bit of trauma—and how we manage to keep it all together while juggling a bunch of side gigs.Appropriate for all ages and especially enjoyed by anyone who understands the crazy, scattered life of chasing creative dreams. Come enjoy this comedic musical extravaganza! TIME OF SHOW: 55 minutes. WARNINGS: none Part of the EXIT Theatre Fringe Festival.