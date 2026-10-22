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Scattered

Scattered

Scattered by Elizabeth Whittemore, Founder of Humboldt Creative Collective of Eureka: Get ready for a whirlwind 55-minute ride through the ups, downs, and downright hilarious chaos of being an artist today! SCATTERED is a high-energy mashup of dancing, singing, comedy, and more! Dive into why artists create—often fueled by a little bit of trauma—and how we manage to keep it all together while juggling a bunch of side gigs.Appropriate for all ages and especially enjoyed by anyone who understands the crazy, scattered life of chasing creative dreams. Come enjoy this comedic musical extravaganza! TIME OF SHOW: 55 minutes. WARNINGS: none Part of the EXIT Theatre Fringe Festival.

EXIT Theatre
$15
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

EXIT Theatre
415-203-2516
mail@theexit.org
https://www.theexit.org
EXIT Theatre
890 G St 2nd Floor
Arcata, California 95521
415-203-2516
mail@theexit.org
https://www.theexit.org