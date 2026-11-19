Saturday, December 12 & Sunday, December 13, 2026 | 1:30pm

Featuring Jasmine Habersham, soprano

Celebrate the season with music that captures the warmth, joy, and spirit of the holidays. This festive program brings together beloved traditions and vibrant cultural voices in a rich and varied musical celebration. From the elegant to the luminous, the program offers moments of reflection alongside celebration. Favorites such as Arnold’s The Holly and the Ivy and The Christmas Song, bring a sense of familiarity and delight. This holiday concert invites audiences to gather, share in the experience, and welcome the season together.

Program

Tchaikovsky: Cossack Dance from Mazeppa

Reger: Maria Wiegenlied

Arr. Fry: Who Would Imagine a King

Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on “Greensleeves”

Arnold: The Holly and the Ivy

and many more!!!