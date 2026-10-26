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Rensold and Buda ~ Pipes, Bassoon and Sundry Winds ~ a Cage Free Concert

Rensold and Buda ~ Pipes, Bassoon and Sundry Winds ~ a Cage Free Concert

Northumbrian smallpiper Dick Hensold and bassoonist Rosalind Buda perform a rollicking blend of traditional Celtic tunes, early music, and original pieces, lushly arranged in an innovative and musical style—and all delivered with technical flair, joyful ease, and a variety of instruments. Both musicians have spent years playing the traditional music of Scotland, Ireland, Northumberland, and Brittany, and were highly-trained classical musicians before that, so the performance is informed by a deep study of the music's history, and infused with a sensitive musicality.
The show highlights the virtuosity of the performers: Dick is the leading Northumbrian smallpiper in North America, and Rosalind’s facility on bassoon (M.M., New England Conservatory) has to be heard to be believed.

Grizzly Peak Winery
$30
08:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Cage Free Concerts
seats@cagefreeconcerts.com
https://cagefreeconcerts.com

Artist Group Info

Rensold and Buda
https://dickhensold.com/hensold-buda-samples
Grizzly Peak Winery
1600 E Nevada St
Ashland, Oregon 97520
541-482-5700
grizzlypeakwines@gmail.com
https://grizzlypeakwinery.com/