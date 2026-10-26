Rensold and Buda ~ Pipes, Bassoon and Sundry Winds ~ a Cage Free Concert

Northumbrian smallpiper Dick Hensold and bassoonist Rosalind Buda perform a rollicking blend of traditional Celtic tunes, early music, and original pieces, lushly arranged in an innovative and musical style—and all delivered with technical flair, joyful ease, and a variety of instruments. Both musicians have spent years playing the traditional music of Scotland, Ireland, Northumberland, and Brittany, and were highly-trained classical musicians before that, so the performance is informed by a deep study of the music's history, and infused with a sensitive musicality.

The show highlights the virtuosity of the performers: Dick is the leading Northumbrian smallpiper in North America, and Rosalind’s facility on bassoon (M.M., New England Conservatory) has to be heard to be believed.