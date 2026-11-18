Friday, December 4th // Possibly Irish LIVE at The Rosebud // $20 // All Ages // Doors 6pm, Show 7pm // Celtic, World Music // Energetic. Entertaining. Unmistakably Celtic.

Possibly Irish is a dynamic West Coast Celtic fusion band known for high-energy performances filled with rich vocal harmonies, warm humor, and an authentic pub-style experience. From toe-tapping traditional Irish and Celtic songs to modern covers and original tunes, Possibly Irish blends tradition with contemporary flair—featuring instruments like the Bodhrán drum, Irish whistle, hammered dulcimer, accordion, fiddle and more.

Location: The Rosebud Theatre: 663 SE Jackson St, Roseburg, OR