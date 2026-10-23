© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a listener-supported service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Peter Anastos Quartet at La Baguette

Peter Anastos Quartet at La Baguette

Let us help you relieve your stress by allowing us to soothe your souls through jazz. Ah, yes, what better way to celebrate the beautiful Rogue Valley fall weather than with live music.

Join us Saturday, Nov 14th, from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm, at La Baguette (340 A Street, Ashland) as we play some of your (and our) jazz favorites. I'll be joined by John Mazzei (piano), Tim Kelly (bass), and Tom Freeman (drums).

Hope to see you there!

Peter Anastos (trumpet)

La Baguette Music Café
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026

Artist Group Info

Peter Anastos
trptlips@juno.com
www.itermusic.com
La Baguette Music Café
340 A Street
Ashland, Oregon 97520
541-482-0855
info@labaguettemusiccafe.com
http://www.labaguettemusiccafe.com/