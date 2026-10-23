Peter Anastos Quartet at La Baguette

Let us help you relieve your stress by allowing us to soothe your souls through jazz. Ah, yes, what better way to celebrate the beautiful Rogue Valley fall weather than with live music.

Join us Saturday, Nov 14th, from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm, at La Baguette (340 A Street, Ashland) as we play some of your (and our) jazz favorites. I'll be joined by John Mazzei (piano), Tim Kelly (bass), and Tom Freeman (drums).

Hope to see you there!

Peter Anastos (trumpet)