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“One Stitch at a Time: The Weaving Together of My Family’s World War II Stories of Exile, Death, and Survival” with Author Marianne Golding

“One Stitch at a Time: The Weaving Together of My Family’s World War II Stories of Exile, Death, and Survival” with Author Marianne Golding

Thursday March 4th 7:00 to 8:00 pm

“How do you piece together a family history scattered by war?” In her new book One Stitch at a Time, researcher and Professor Emerita Marianne Seidler Golding traces the incredible journey of her father—who, as a seven-year-old Czech Jewish refugee, fled across occupied France to find ultimate safety in Switzerland. Join us for a compelling author talk as Marianne shares how she used family letters, photographs, and meticulous archival discoveries across three countries to reconstruct a story of exile, profound loss, and ultimate survival.

Q&A to follow, with book ordering available on-site! #OneStitchAtATime #MarianneSeidlerGolding #HolocaustMemory #FamilyHistory #Memoir #HistoryTalks #AshlandEvents #BloomsburyBooks

Bloomsbury Books
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 4 Mar 2027
Bloomsbury Books
290 E. Main Street
Ashland, Oregon 97520
(541)488-0029
bloomsburyashland@gmail.com