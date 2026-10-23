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Nutrition for Seniors: Five Popular Types of Diets with DeeAnna Breazeale

Nutrition for Seniors: Five Popular Types of Diets with DeeAnna Breazeale

Class 1: We will discuss 5 top health related diets, what they are, key foods they focus on and the health benefits offered from each diet. The Mediterranean Diet ; The DASH Diet: The Flexitarian Diet: The MIND Diet; The Pescatarian Diet

Recipes within each diet will be offered to members!!

About DeeAnna Breazeale: DeeAnna is a Certified Functional Nutritionist, professional caregiver, and the culinary artist behind Chef To The Resc-You. A native Oregonian, she specializes in crafting bio-individual, seasonal meals designed to help seniors thrive. Through her expert nutrition services, she brings personalized, nutrient-dense healing to your table, one plate at a time.

This is Class 1 of a two-class series. Class 2 will be on 11/17, 1:00-2:30 pm at the Jacksonville Community Center.

Jacksonville Community Center
$5
01:00 PM - 02:30 PM on Tue, 3 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Jacksonville Community Center
5417022585
info@jacksonvillecommunitycenter.org
jacksonvillecommunitycenter.org
Jacksonville Community Center
160 E Main St
Jacksonville, Oregon 97530
5417022585
info@jacksonvillecommunitycenter.org
https://jacksonvillecommunitycenter.org/programs/