Nutrition for Seniors: Emphasizing Healthy Choices with DeeAnna Breazeale

Class 2: Emphasizes Healthy Choices: Being mindful; cultivating a healthy relationship with food for a healthier YOU!

1). The importance of CLEAN protein for muscle synthesis, healthy bones, optimal strength and longevity

2). Substituting restaurant items for healthier, nutrient dense meals

3). Nutraceuticals: definition and benefits

4). Electrolytes

5). Reading and understanding labels

Healthy Holiday recipes will be offered to members!!

About DeeAnna Breazeale: DeeAnna is a Certified Functional Nutritionist, professional caregiver, and the culinary artist behind Chef To The Resc-You. A native Oregonian, she specializes in crafting bio-individual, seasonal meals designed to help seniors thrive. Through her expert nutrition services, she brings personalized, nutrient-dense healing to your table, one plate at a time.

