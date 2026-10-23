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Nutrition for Seniors: Emphasizing Healthy Choices with DeeAnna Breazeale

Nutrition for Seniors: Emphasizing Healthy Choices with DeeAnna Breazeale

Class 2: Emphasizes Healthy Choices: Being mindful; cultivating a healthy relationship with food for a healthier YOU!

1). The importance of CLEAN protein for muscle synthesis, healthy bones, optimal strength and longevity
2). Substituting restaurant items for healthier, nutrient dense meals
3). Nutraceuticals: definition and benefits
4). Electrolytes
5). Reading and understanding labels

Healthy Holiday recipes will be offered to members!!

About DeeAnna Breazeale: DeeAnna is a Certified Functional Nutritionist, professional caregiver, and the culinary artist behind Chef To The Resc-You. A native Oregonian, she specializes in crafting bio-individual, seasonal meals designed to help seniors thrive. Through her expert nutrition services, she brings personalized, nutrient-dense healing to your table, one plate at a time.

Jacksonville Community Center
$5
01:00 PM - 02:30 PM on Tue, 17 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

Jacksonville Community Center
5417022585
info@jacksonvillecommunitycenter.org
jacksonvillecommunitycenter.org
Jacksonville Community Center
160 E Main St
Jacksonville, Oregon 97530
5417022585
info@jacksonvillecommunitycenter.org
https://jacksonvillecommunitycenter.org/programs/