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Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet

Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet

TWO SHOWS - 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM
An all-star, award-winning ensemble from Ukraine, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Turkey, and more bring Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet back to Medford. Gather friends and family to relive your fondest childhood dreams, overflowing with larger-than-life puppets, breathtaking acrobatics, and dazzling costumes. Experience the exquisite artistry of the international cast performing at the highest level of classical technique. Share in the message of Peace and Harmony this holiday season.

Craterian Theater at The Collier Center for the Performing Arts
Regular $52, $49, $46 Youth/Student (22 and under) $39, $36, $33
03:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sun, 15 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Craterian Performances Company
5417798195
eric@craterian.org
www.craterian.org

Artist Group Info

eric@craterian.org
Craterian Performances Company
Craterian Theater at The Collier Center for the Performing Arts
23 S Central Ave
Medford, Oregon 97501
541-779-3000