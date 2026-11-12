Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet
Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet
TWO SHOWS - 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM
An all-star, award-winning ensemble from Ukraine, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Turkey, and more bring Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet back to Medford. Gather friends and family to relive your fondest childhood dreams, overflowing with larger-than-life puppets, breathtaking acrobatics, and dazzling costumes. Experience the exquisite artistry of the international cast performing at the highest level of classical technique. Share in the message of Peace and Harmony this holiday season.
Craterian Theater at The Collier Center for the Performing Arts
Regular $52, $49, $46 Youth/Student (22 and under) $39, $36, $33
03:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sun, 15 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Craterian Performances Company
5417798195
eric@craterian.org
Artist Group Info
eric@craterian.org
Craterian Theater at The Collier Center for the Performing Arts
23 S Central AveMedford, Oregon 97501
541-779-3000