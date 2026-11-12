TWO SHOWS - 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM

An all-star, award-winning ensemble from Ukraine, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Turkey, and more bring Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet back to Medford. Gather friends and family to relive your fondest childhood dreams, overflowing with larger-than-life puppets, breathtaking acrobatics, and dazzling costumes. Experience the exquisite artistry of the international cast performing at the highest level of classical technique. Share in the message of Peace and Harmony this holiday season.