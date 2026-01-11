North State Symphony: Out of the Shadow

Out of the Shadow: Brahms’ First Symphony – February 21, 2026 | 2PM

More than a concert, this is a live theatrical experience built around one of the most powerful symphonies ever written. In collaboration with Legacy Stage, North State Symphony brings Brahms’ creative struggle to life, tracing the pressure he faced in the shadow of Beethoven before arriving at his long-awaited first symphony. The result is an evening that gives this monumental work even more emotional weight and impact.

Behind the Curtain: Pre-Concert Talk @1:00 p.m.

Free to All Ticket Holders

Join us one hour before the performance for a behind-the-music talk with Maestro Scott Seaton, guest artists and symphony musicians. Hear the stories behind the program, what to listen for, and insights that bring the performance to life.

PROGRAM

Johannes BRAHMS Symphony No. 1

GUEST PERFORMERS

Legacy Stage theater group, Erin Horst Producing Artistic Director