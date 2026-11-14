February 4, 2027 | 8pm

Brothers Luther and Cody Dickinson formed North Mississippi Allstars in 1996 as a loose collective of musicians from their North Mississippi home inspired by their father Jim Dickinson as well as neighbors and musical elders of their community; RL Burnside, Junior Kimbrough, Otha Turner and Fred McDowell.

NMA began touring in 1998 and over the years the touring lineup has included, Cedric, Duwayne and Garry Burnside, Chris Chew, Berry Oakley Jr, Oteil Burbridge and currently Joey Williams (Blind Boys of Alabama), Ray Ray Holloman (guitar player for Eminem and NE-YO), and Marcus Machado.

Since their debut album in 2000, NMA have shared the stage with countless legends; Phil Lesh, Mavis Staples, Robert Plant, John Hiatt, the Allman Brothers, The Black Crowes, Buddy Guy, Snoop Dogg, and Jon Spencer to name a few. In those 30 years, NMA earned multiple grammy nominations for their experimental albums which they like to call Modern Mississippi Music.