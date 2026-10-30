North Bend Community Scholarship Fund Annual Meeting
North Bend Community Scholarship Fund Annual Meeting
The North Bend Community Scholarship Fund Board of Directors will hold its annual meeting on Thursday, November 12th, at 7pm at the North Bend City Hall Conference Room. The conference room is off the hallway between the Council Chambers and the main lobby. The public is welcome to attend.
North Bend City Hall Small Conference Room
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
North Bend Community Scholarship Fund
5412940701
contact@nbcsf.org
North Bend City Hall Small Conference Room
835 California AvenueNorth Bend, Oregon 97459