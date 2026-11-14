Music Time for Littles Ages 0-5

Discover the joy of music in this engaging class designed for children 0-5 and their caregivers. This class combines singing, rhythm, movement and sign language. Get ready to sing beloved songs from around the world and make music together in this weekly class! Sponsored by Jackson Care Connect. (Ages 0-5 with accompanying adult -$5 per child ) This class repeats weekly on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Instructor Bio: Laurie Finear has been a music teacher in the Rogue Valley for over 15 years as a certified Music Together teacher. She creates and teaches music classes for children and their caregivers. She is passionate about sharing the joy of music with children and families.