Musix at Rockafairy
Musix at Rockafairy
Tuesday, December 1, 2026 at 7:30 PM
Rockafairy / Rogue Valley Mall
MUSIX is SOU’s premiere house band. Students in MUSIX (both music majors and non-majors, undergrads and grads) write, perform, and record their own work for the band. Packed with diverse array of styles – everything from rock to pop, hip-hop to folk, indie to metal.
Concert to be held at Rockafairy at the Rogue Valley Mall in Medford. Event is FREE and open to the public.
Rockafairy
Free
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Tue, 1 Dec 2026
Artist Group Info
Musix