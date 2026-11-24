Tuesday, December 1, 2026 at 7:30 PM

Rockafairy / Rogue Valley Mall

MUSIX is SOU’s premiere house band. Students in MUSIX (both music majors and non-majors, undergrads and grads) write, perform, and record their own work for the band. Packed with diverse array of styles – everything from rock to pop, hip-hop to folk, indie to metal.

Concert to be held at Rockafairy at the Rogue Valley Mall in Medford. Event is FREE and open to the public.