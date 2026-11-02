Live Music with the Tannahill Weavers

Welcoming the Tannahill Weavers to the Dos Mariposas stage! Having performed their first gig in a Scottish pub in 1968, the Tannahill Weavers have thrilled audiences for over five decades and are now one of Scotland’s premier traditional bands. Their diverse repertoire spans the centuries with fire-driven instrumentals, topical songs, and original ballads and lullabies. Their music demonstrates to old and young alike the rich and varied musical heritage of the Celtic people. Their performances are witty and exuberant, full of stories and plenty of humor alongside exceptional musicianship. And, if you weren’t excited enough yet, this band features, yes, you guessed it, bagpipes!! The show will be held indoors with concert-style seating, and we will cap the tickets at 80, so get yours early if you want a guaranteed spot!