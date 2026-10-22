Get ready for big laughs, catchy songs, and a whole lot of fun as Generations Theater Company presents Legally Blonde Jr. The Musical! Follow Elle Woods on her unforgettable journey as she proves that determination, friendship, and believing in yourself can take you anywhere.

Plus, come meet Bruiser and Rufus, our adorable four-legged cast members.

Legally Blonde Jr opens the day after Thanksgiving and runs for two week-ends with 6 performances November 27 – December 5 at 1420 Kalmia Street, Junction City. ASL interpretation available for select performances and an assistive listening device is available for those who are hard-of-hearing.

Get your tickets today at jctheater.com