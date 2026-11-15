Kiwanis Club of Ashland - See's Candies Fundraising Trailer at BI-MART Parking Lot

Please see flyer uploaded. I couldn't appropriately list the Dates/Hours in the General Info section.

The Kiwanis Club of Ashland would appreciate any efforts to promote the fundraiser through the return of the See's Candies fundraising trailer. This fundraising event was last held in 2023 and we are excited to return after a hiatus.

The mission of Kiwanis is to "Serve the children of the world". These fundraising efforts will help us raise much needed funds for local children through our scholarships, Ashland High School Key Club, literacy and other community programs.

