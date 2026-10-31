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Kids in the Kitchen Ages 6+: Let's Make Pumpkin Spice Granola

Kids in the Kitchen Ages 6+: Let's Make Pumpkin Spice Granola

Learn how to make crunchy homemade granola with warm fall flavors. Great for breakfast with yogurt or by the handful. (Parents may drop off or participate for free)

Instructor Bio: Sarah Greco is the Youth and Family Programs Coordinator at the JCC and a Jacksonville mom. With a background in early childhood education and developmental psychology, she is passionate about protecting and celebrating childhood and supporting parents in our community.

Jacksonville Community Center
$10
03:30 PM - 04:30 PM on Mon, 9 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

Jacksonville Community Center
5417022585
info@jacksonvillecommunitycenter.org
jacksonvillecommunitycenter.org
Jacksonville Community Center
160 E Main St
Jacksonville, Oregon 97530
5417022585
info@jacksonvillecommunitycenter.org
https://jacksonvillecommunitycenter.org/programs/