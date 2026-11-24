Create a festive crown of winter greenery like the one worn by Father Christmas. (Parents may drop off or participate for free)

If you can, walk with the JCC in the Jacksonville Christmas Parade wearing your crown! Meet at the JCC on Saturday, December 5, at 9:30am.

Instructor Bio: Sarah Greco is the Youth and Family Programs Coordinator at the JCC and a Jacksonville mom. With a background in early childhood education and developmental psychology, she is passionate about protecting and celebrating childhood and supporting parents in our community.

