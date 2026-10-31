Just in the Time for the Holidays! Learn to Make A Harvest Apple Cake

Did you know that apples are a member of the rose family (Rosaceae)? Just like roses, they bring sweet fragrance and incredible beauty to the fall season—especially when baked into a warm, fluffy cake!

Get ready to celebrate autumn in the sweetest way possible. Join us at the Jacksonville Community Center for a cozy, demonstration on how to make: a Harvest Apple Cake!

Guided by local Jacksonville resident and baking enthusiast Jerry Pendzick, you’ll learn the step-by-step secrets to creating a magnificent harvest apple cake from scratch.

Walk away with the full recipe so you can recreate this autumn tradition for family and friends all season long!

All ages can join in but children must be accompanied by an adult. Bring your enthusiasm, and let’s celebrate the season together!

Walk-ins are welcome, or you can reserve your spot today and bring home a taste of fall.

