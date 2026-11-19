December 4, 2026 | 7pm / St. Mark's Episcopal Church, Medford

December 5, 2026 | 3pm / St. Mark's Episcopal Church, Medford

December 6, 2026 | 3pm / SOU Music Recital Hall, Ashland

JBO continues its annual tradition of performing George Frideric Handel’s Messiah, this year presenting Parts 1 and 2 of the work in their entirety, which adds a number of celebrated arias and choruses to the program. Featured soloists are Jennifer Matsuura and Pauline Sullivan, sopranos; Shelly Cox-Thornhill, mezzo-soprano; Andrew Davis, tenor; and guest artist José Rubio, baritone.

At the conclusion of the concert, the audience will be invited to sing along with the orchestra and choir in the famous “Hallelujah” Chorus – a JBO tradition.