Jefferson Baroque Orchestra: Messiah
Jefferson Baroque Orchestra: Messiah
December 4, 2026 | 7pm / St. Mark's Episcopal Church, Medford
December 5, 2026 | 3pm / St. Mark's Episcopal Church, Medford
December 6, 2026 | 3pm / SOU Music Recital Hall, Ashland
JBO continues its annual tradition of performing George Frideric Handel’s Messiah, this year presenting Parts 1 and 2 of the work in their entirety, which adds a number of celebrated arias and choruses to the program. Featured soloists are Jennifer Matsuura and Pauline Sullivan, sopranos; Shelly Cox-Thornhill, mezzo-soprano; Andrew Davis, tenor; and guest artist José Rubio, baritone.
At the conclusion of the concert, the audience will be invited to sing along with the orchestra and choir in the famous “Hallelujah” Chorus – a JBO tradition.
St. Mark's Episcopal Church
$30 / Seniors $25 / Students or Oregon Trail card holders $5 Free tickets for those 18 years old or younger
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Jefferson Baroque Orchestra
541-631-0190
Artist Group Info
Jefferson Baroque Orchestra
St. Mark's Episcopal Church
140 North OakdaleMedford, Oregon 97501
541-941-1971
office@stmarks-medford.org