Jazz Vespers
Jazz Vespers
Come enjoy the music of the Mark Hamersly Quintet featuring the vocals of Vanessa Finney, a member of the news team at JPR.
In the hallway gallery view the work of artist Lane Hall.
Free admission with freewill offerings gladly accepted.
First Presbyterian Church Medford
05:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
First Presbyterian Church Medford
(541) 779-1711
FPCM@firstpresmedford.org
First Presbyterian Church Medford
85 S Holly St.Medford, Oregon 97501
(541) 779-1711
FPCM@firstpresmedford.org