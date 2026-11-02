Iyengar Yoga. All Levels

Vrnda is a CIYT Certified Iyengar Yoga Teacher

Yoga Alliance 500 hours

Iyengar yoga is a type of Hatha yoga developed by B.K.S. Iyengar, based on the eight limbs of yoga as described in Patanjali’s Yoga Sutras. Props such as blocks, belts, bolsters, blankets, chairs and walls are used to ensure students can practice the postures with correct alignment and safely develop their yoga practice over time, building strength, flexibility and body awareness. As balance in the body develops, balance in the mind follows. promoting physical, mental and spiritual well-being. Namaste