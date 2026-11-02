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Iyengar Yoga All Levels

Iyengar Yoga All Levels

Vrnda is a CIYT Certified Iyengar Yoga Teacher
Yoga Alliance 500 hours
Iyengar yoga is a type of Hatha yoga developed by B.K.S. Iyengar, based on the eight limbs of yoga as described in Patanjali’s Yoga Sutras. Props such as blocks, belts, bolsters, blankets, chairs and walls are used to ensure students can practice the postures with correct alignment and safely develop their yoga practice over time, building strength, flexibility and body awareness. As balance in the body develops, balance in the mind follows. promoting physical, mental and spiritual well-being.

Rose Yoga Center
Drop in $25; 5 class $100; 10 class $150
Every 8 weeks through Dec 30, 2026.
Wednesday: 09:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Rose Yoga Center
685 A Street
Ashland, Oregon 97520
roseyoganow.com