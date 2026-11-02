Iyengar Yoga All Levels
Iyengar Yoga All Levels
Vrnda is a CIYT Certified Iyengar Yoga Teacher
Yoga Alliance 500 hours
Iyengar yoga is a type of Hatha yoga developed by B.K.S. Iyengar, based on the eight limbs of yoga as described in Patanjali’s Yoga Sutras. Props such as blocks, belts, bolsters, blankets, chairs and walls are used to ensure students can practice the postures with correct alignment and safely develop their yoga practice over time, building strength, flexibility and body awareness. As balance in the body develops, balance in the mind follows. promoting physical, mental and spiritual well-being.
Yoga SOULutions
$18 drop-in; $75 5 classes; $140 10 classes
Every 8 weeks through Dec 29, 2026.
Tuesday: 09:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Tuesday: 09:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Supported By
Vrnda Leier
vrnda.yoga@gmail.com
Yoga SOULutions
801 Forest StreetAshland , Oregon 97520
541 601 0128
vrnda.yoga@gmail.com