Iyengar Restorative Yoga/Stress Relief

Vrnda is a CIYT Certified Iyengar Yoga Teacher

Yoga Alliance 500 hours

Developed by BKS Iyengar, Restorative Yoga Supports the body in various postures and has a soothing, yet powerful physiological affect; it promotes a “relaxation response” in the nervous system and counteracts the negative forces of a “fight or flight” response on the immune system. Extended stays in postures that stretch and tone the internal organs activates internal cleansing and those that invert the body, increase functioning of the glandular system. By resting the bones that usually bear weight, and releasing the muscles that move us into action, the “undoing” quality with this therapeutic type of yoga is rejuvenating for body, mind, heart and spirit.

“Relaxation begins from the outer layers of the body and penetrates the deep layers of our existence.” BKS Iyengar