Human Rights Day 2026 - “Dignity, Freedom, and Justice for All”

December 11, 2026, 6 - 8:30 pm, at the Coos Bay Library meeting rooms

Maria Benton is honored with the Lilah Bidwell Human Dignity Award

FREE film - American Doctors, the 2026 Academy Award Winner Documentary

Great silent auction items raising funds for the Mutual Aid Store at the Homeless Persons’ Memorial). On Line at Rallyup.com.

Accepting lightly used winter clothes & camping supplies for the Homeless Memorial

Local human rights organizations resource tables

COOS BAY/NORTH BEND, OR. -- Come to the Coos Bay Library with your friends and family on Friday, December 11th from 6 to 8:30 pm to see the connections between people committed to human dignity both locally and internationally. Human Rights Day marks the anniversary of the signing of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights on December 10, 1948. For over 40 years, the Human Rights Advocates of Coos County (HRACC) have been promoting dignity and access to human rights through educational programs & advocacy services.

HRACC’s Human Rights Day follows the International theme, “Dignity, Freedom, and Justice for All”, is three-fold:

1. American Doctors, the award winning documentary film will be shown as it highlights three American doctors - Palestinian, Jewish, & Zoroastrian in Gaza. They find themselves caught between medicine & politics, risking all to expose the truth;

2. Marie Benton, a dedicated community volunteer, will be honored with the 20th annual Lilah Bidwell Human Dignity Award.

3. a Silent Auction will raise funds for the Mutual Aid Store at Homeless Persons’ Memorial, which is held on December 21.

HRACC Annual Programs: Dr. Martin Luther Jr. King’s Student Art Exhibit; Season for Non Violence; Pinwheels for Peace Student Art Installation; Human Rights Day, & the Homeless Persons’ Memorial. Growing Through It presents WHOLE-istic Community Healing programs.

Come get involved to be the change that you want to see in our community!

HRACC is a non-profit organization that promotes equal rights

& dignity for all, through educational programs & advocacy services.

http://humanrightsadvocatescooscounty.org/, humanrightsadvocatecc@gmail.com,

call/txt 541-217-4095, or find us on Facebook.