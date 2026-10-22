How Daddy Is Doing by Madelyne Morris of BlazingHeart Productions from Arcata: Join bardic superclown Madds — and their alter ego “Moody Monotone”—for a whimsical, yet deeply moving exploration of grief, music, and transformation, 13 years after the sudden loss of their father, Troy Morris. Through song and storytelling, Madds examines their father’s lasting legacy. Let’s find out… How Daddy Is Doing. TIME OF SHOW: 45 minutes, TICKET PRICE: $15, WARNINGS: Mentions of familial grief, and of the sudden loss of a loved one. Part of the EXIT Theatre Fringe Festival. Photo credit Red String Arts.