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Home Sweet Home For Christmas - Open House

Home Sweet Home For Christmas - Open House

The annual holiday tradition at the Historic Hughes House and Ranch at Cape Blanco State Park continues with the theme of “Home Sweet Home For Christmas.” Now in its 36th year, the Cape Blanco Heritage Society invites area organizations, businesses, and individuals to decorate the restored 1898 Victorian farmhouse built for pioneers Patrick and Jane Hughes to a theme. This year’s theme celebrates the very essence of the Hughes House during the holiday season. The two week Open House event will include holiday teas, desserts, art, music, merriment and more … come enjoy Christmas at the sweet home of the Hughes Family with your own family and friends in the breathtaking natural surroundings of Cape Blanco.

More details will be published at capeblancoheritagesociety.com/events/

Historic Hughes House and Ranch
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Dec 23, 2026.

Event Supported By

Cape Blanco Heritage Society
541-332-0521
heritage32@frontier.com
https://capeblancoheritagesociety.com/

Artist Group Info

Cape Blanco Heritage Society
Historic Hughes House and Ranch
91816 Cape Blanco Road
Port Orford, Oregon 97465
541-332-0521
heritage32@frontier.com
capeblancoheritagesociety.com