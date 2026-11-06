Home Sweet Home For Christmas - Open House

The annual holiday tradition at the Historic Hughes House and Ranch at Cape Blanco State Park continues with the theme of “Home Sweet Home For Christmas.” Now in its 36th year, the Cape Blanco Heritage Society invites area organizations, businesses, and individuals to decorate the restored 1898 Victorian farmhouse built for pioneers Patrick and Jane Hughes to a theme. This year’s theme celebrates the very essence of the Hughes House during the holiday season. The two week Open House event will include holiday teas, desserts, art, music, merriment and more … come enjoy Christmas at the sweet home of the Hughes Family with your own family and friends in the breathtaking natural surroundings of Cape Blanco.

More details will be published at capeblancoheritagesociety.com/events/